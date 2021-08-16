Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$51.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.25 to C$51.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BOWFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.84.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.51. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.42 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 28.62%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

