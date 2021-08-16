Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$51.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Boardwalk REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.59.

TSE:BEI.UN traded down C$0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$46.97. 147,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,259. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$25.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.34.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

