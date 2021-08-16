Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised Boardwalk REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.59.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN traded down C$0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$46.97. 147,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -9.65. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$25.80 and a one year high of C$50.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$43.34.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

