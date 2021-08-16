BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.63.

BOKF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $21,933,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after buying an additional 58,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

BOKF stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.48. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

