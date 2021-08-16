BOMB Price Hits $4.34 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, BOMB has traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $4.34 or 0.00009396 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $271,443.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,148.08 or 0.99984024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00035052 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00080076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000998 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012805 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,986 coins and its circulating supply is 904,198 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

