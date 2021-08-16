Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of BAH opened at $80.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 over the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

