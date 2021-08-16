Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRLXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $28.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66. Boralex has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

