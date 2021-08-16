Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.02.

BLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of BLX opened at C$36.37 on Monday. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$32.24 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.63%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.