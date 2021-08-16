BoringDAO Price Hits $254.02 on Major Exchanges (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for about $254.02 or 0.00551661 BTC on popular exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $28.73 million and $5,967.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,101 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

