Boson Protocol (BOSON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.79 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.66 million and $2.79 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.91 or 0.00434585 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003336 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012057 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $689.11 or 0.01490582 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,831,239 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.