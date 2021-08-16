Bottos Hits Market Cap of $925,169.94 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Bottos has a total market cap of $925,169.94 and $39,204.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00061333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.36 or 0.00905739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00105017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00046762 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

