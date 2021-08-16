Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

BIF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 61,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,577. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.