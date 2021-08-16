Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
BIF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 61,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,577. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62.
About Boulder Growth & Income Fund
Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.