Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,218 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 195,428 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $292.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $292.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

