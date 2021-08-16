BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BrainsWay in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

BWAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BrainsWay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $133.90 million, a PE ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.27.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

