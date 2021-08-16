Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

BNTGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baader Bank lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNTGY opened at $20.26 on Monday. Brenntag has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $20.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.