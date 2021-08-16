Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

BWB stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $449.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 211,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

