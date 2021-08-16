Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) & Humana (NYSE:HUM) Head to Head Review

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) and Humana (NYSE:HUM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Bright Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Humana shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Humana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bright Health Group and Humana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Health Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Humana 0 5 9 0 2.64

Bright Health Group currently has a consensus target price of $18.29, indicating a potential upside of 117.69%. Humana has a consensus target price of $478.23, indicating a potential upside of 16.42%. Given Bright Health Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than Humana.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bright Health Group and Humana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Humana $77.16 billion 0.68 $3.37 billion $18.75 21.91

Humana has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Health Group and Humana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A Humana 3.09% 13.62% 5.35%

Summary

Humana beats Bright Health Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc., an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc. engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts. The Group and Specialty segment contains employer group fully-insured commercial medical products and specialty health insurance benefits marketed to individuals and groups, including dental, vision, military services and other supplemental health & voluntary insurance benefits. The Healthcare Services segment offer services such as pharmacy solutions, provider services, clinical care, predictive modeling and informatics services to other Humana businesses, as well as external health plan members, external health plans, and other employers. The company was founded by David A. Jones, Sr. and Wendell Cherry in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

