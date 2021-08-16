Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Boosted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,600 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMY opened at $67.51 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

