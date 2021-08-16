Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 58.5% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $215,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 113,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.42. 165,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,837,125. The firm has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.