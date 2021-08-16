British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.41. 80,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,005. British Land has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

