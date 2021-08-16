Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires £138.32 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson acquired 14 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of £138.32 ($180.72).

On Friday, June 18th, Joanne Wilson purchased 15 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, for a total transaction of £141.60 ($185.00).

On Friday, May 21st, Joanne Wilson acquired 14 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 960 ($12.54) per share, for a total transaction of £134.40 ($175.59).

Britvic stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 992 ($12.96). The stock had a trading volume of 58,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,271. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Britvic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 963.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.46) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. boosted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 975.71 ($12.75).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

