Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 4.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $93,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $487.10. The company had a trading volume of 31,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,888. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $475.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

