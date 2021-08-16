Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to post sales of $38.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.44 million and the highest is $38.90 million. Broadwind posted sales of $54.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $148.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.71 million to $148.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $180.68 million, with estimates ranging from $179.16 million to $182.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadwind.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWEN. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,912 shares of company stock worth $213,407 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Broadwind by 4,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadwind by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

