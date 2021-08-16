Brokerages Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report sales of $305.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.00 million and the highest is $305.03 million. Ichor reported sales of $227.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Ichor stock opened at $41.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00. Ichor has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 571.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 236.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

