Brokerages Anticipate IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to announce earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP reported earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDACORP.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

IDA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.91. 97,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.04. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $108.50. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 113.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,416,000 after acquiring an additional 799,251 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 10.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDACORP (IDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.