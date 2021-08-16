Brokerages Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.52 Million

Brokerages expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to announce $39.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.04 million to $40.00 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $34.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $155.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.86 million to $155.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $158.09 million, with estimates ranging from $156.48 million to $159.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of KINS opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

