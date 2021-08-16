Brokerages Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. QuinStreet posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $924.93 million, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.92. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $305,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,954.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 73,879 shares of company stock worth $1,343,394 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in QuinStreet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 42.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

