Brokerages Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.72). Cinemark reported earnings per share of ($1.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.54. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 258,796 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $8,120,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

