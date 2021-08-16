Brokerages Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Harsco posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Harsco stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,501. Harsco has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -623.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Harsco by 185.1% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter worth $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 693.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

