Brokerages Expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will report sales of $21.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.18 million to $22.74 million. Howard Bancorp reported sales of $20.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year sales of $87.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Howard Bancorp.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens cut Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howard Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 568,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 42,093 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 564,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBMD opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $375.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.97. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.