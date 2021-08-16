Brokerages Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.60. IDEX posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.71.

IEX stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.36. 298,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,358. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.91. IDEX has a 1-year low of $166.51 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 232.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.