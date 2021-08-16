Brokerages Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Lumentum reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumentum.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LITE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 71.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

LITE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.62. 6,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,357. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

