Brokerages Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Ooma posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

OOMA traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.34. 24 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,173. Ooma has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.29 million, a P/E ratio of -158.55 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,406.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $302,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 48.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 312,916 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 748,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

