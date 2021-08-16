Brokerages Expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). ORBCOMM posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORBC opened at $11.20 on Monday. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $892.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.57.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

