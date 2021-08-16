Brokerages Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $784.45 Million

Analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to announce $784.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $807.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $758.54 million. Valvoline reported sales of $652.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

VVV opened at $30.70 on Monday. Valvoline has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 407.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 228.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

