Brokerages Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report sales of $20.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $20.50 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $18.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $82.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.60 million to $82.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $81.70 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $83.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $204.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

