Brokerages Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Earnings of $3.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will report $3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.99 and the lowest is $3.89. Zebra Technologies posted earnings of $3.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $17.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.54 to $19.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,801 shares of company stock worth $19,303,596 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $571.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $572.21.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.