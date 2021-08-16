Brokers Issue Forecasts for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Integral Ad Science in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $207,571,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at about $29,841,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at about $22,722,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at about $8,232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at about $5,146,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

