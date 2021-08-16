Brokers Issue Forecasts for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $74.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,906,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

