Brokers Issue Forecasts for KP Tissue Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – Desjardins decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

KPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.33.

Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$10.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.38. The firm has a market cap of C$100.69 million and a P/E ratio of -41.00. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$10.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.00.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

