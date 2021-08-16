Brokers Issue Forecasts for Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUV. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

NYSE:LUV opened at $50.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.