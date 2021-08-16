Brokers Issue Forecasts for Victoria’s Secret’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $74.77 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

