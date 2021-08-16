Brokers Issue Forecasts for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XENE. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $18.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $758.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $21.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

