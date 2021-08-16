Brokers Offer Predictions for AirBoss of America Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AirBoss of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BOS. TD Securities upped their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial increased their price target on AirBoss of America to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:BOS opened at C$36.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$984.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$15.09 and a one year high of C$43.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.11%.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.