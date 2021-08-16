Brokers Offer Predictions for IMV Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IMV in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IMV’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 90.72% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IMV by 252.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 162,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in IMV by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in IMV by 85.2% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

