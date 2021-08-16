Brokers Offer Predictions for MorphoSys AG’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for MorphoSys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.94). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Commerzbank lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

MorphoSys stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.93. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth $105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MorphoSys by 45.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

