Brokers Set Expectations for Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

BLDP opened at $15.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 23.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,213 shares during the period. Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after purchasing an additional 133,458 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,024,000 after acquiring an additional 578,540 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 789,438 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 160,836 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.