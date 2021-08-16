Brokers Set Expectations for Holley Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Holley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Holley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Holley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $11.20 on Monday. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.