Brokers Set Expectations for Humanigen, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) – Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Humanigen in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.93. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humanigen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34).

HGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $999.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Humanigen by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,566 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humanigen by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after acquiring an additional 415,409 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP increased its stake in Humanigen by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,314,317 shares of company stock worth $42,015,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.