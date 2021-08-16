Brokers Set Expectations for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,296,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after buying an additional 67,856 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 661,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 223,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,800,000 after acquiring an additional 284,591 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,391,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 192,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

